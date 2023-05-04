Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience. Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more.

Each week, Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula will take YOUR law questions and answer them on air! If you have a law question for Gieg & Jancula, LLC email them at lawandyou@wtajtv.com

To learn more about Gieg and Jancula, LLC click here.