Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Michael Gieg to take a viewer’s legal question.

This week, attorney Michael Gieg answers the following question from a viewer: “I got hurt at work in July of 2022 I was on full comp and I even had surgery in January of 2023. I am still receiving partial comp payments because I am only allowed to work 4 hour shifts a day and I am only allowed to lift up to 10 pounds a day. My company has a new policy that if you call off of work a doctors note is no longer accepted nor required instead you must either find your own coverage or use your sick time. I don’t have a lot of sick time because I barley work so I was wondering if you call off due to the workers comp injury can they hold that against you and count it as an unexcused absence?

Each week, Michael Gieg and Christopher Jancula take YOUR law questions and answer them on air. All questions remain completely anonymous.