Sponsored Content by Timberland Federal Credit Union

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Timberland Federal Credit Union is celebrating 50 years of making banking all about the people by giving back to the community. TFCU celebrated its 50th birthday on October 9, 2023. It was charted as a credit union on October 9, 1973, originally known as Riverside Employees Federal Credit Union. They changed to Timberland FCU in 1985 because the DuBois area was known for its Timber industry, and DuBois in French means “of the woods.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with Assistant VP of Compliance & Communications Jay Edmiston and Heidi Hutton, Senior Lending Consultant at Timberland Federal Credit Union to hear what sets Timberland FCU apart from a big box bank.

Timberland Federal Credit Union recently launched the new Timber HERO account — their way of saying thank you to those out on the front line every day (law enforcement, doctors/nurses/EMTs, firefighters, teachers, etc.) The account is loaded with benefits for HERO Members!

Why choose a credit union over a regular bank?

Edmiston stresses that the goal of Timberland is to focus on helping the people in the community.

Additionally, Timberland’s board of directors is made up of local volunteers that are voted on annually.

Because federal credit unions are tax-exempt, Timberland is also able to get you higher rates on deposits and lower rates on loans.

The credit union is able to offer checking accounts that earn 2% and savings accounts that earn 1% — benefits you won’t find at traditional banks.

Do I qualify to become a member of the Timberland FCU?

Over 200,000 Pa. residents qualify to be a member of Timberland — and you might be one of them.

The credit union has offices located in Dubois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, and Pleasant Gap to serve all of its members.

Interested Centre, Clearfield, and Jefferson County residents can submit an application to become a member on Timberland’s website today.

Follow Timberland Federal Credit Union on Facebook!