Sponsored Content by Highmark Wholecare

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits with Dr. Joe Stankaitis, Chief Medical Officer at Highmark Wholecare to discuss some tips in selecting your care team.

“Healthcare really is a team event. It’s you at the center of it, and then your doctor, and there are other folks that are involved in supporting your physician and helping you optimize your health status,” says Dr. Stankaitis.

Highmark Wholecare believes “in going beyond health care. That means caring for the whole person – physically, mentally, and financially. Regardless of whether you qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid or just Medicaid, [they are] all about connecting you with the right resources to become a healthier, more complete you.”

