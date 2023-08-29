Sponsored by We Are Inn

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you heard the news? You will now be able to enjoy a We Are Inn cheesesteak at the PSU games in Beaver stadium this season. That’s right, owner Pat Romano Jr. has worked his way into two venues in the stadium to bring his classic Philly sandwiches to Penn State fans!

Where to find the We Are Inn Cheesesteak stand in Beaver Stadium: One stand, 15A, is in the NW corner near gate C. The other, 28, is on the main concourse for the student section to left when you exit the elevator!

Pat invited Morgan and Rebecca out on location to try some new varieties of cheesesteaks that he’s added to the menu. While his locations in the stadium will only serve the more traditional kinds, you can kick things up a notch if you want to visit his main location in Phillipsburg.

Pat has created four new sandwich concepts that you will love — at least Morgan and Rebecca did! His first new concept is called the “Mac Daddy.” That’s right, move over Big Mac, Pat has come up with a bigger, better concept — shaved ribeye steak loaded with cheese, lettuce, pickles, and onions on a classic Philly roll. Oh, and you can’t forget the special sauce.

Next Pat came up with a classic combination of a buffalo chicken cheesesteak. This sandwich has shaved chicken, buffalo sauce, and ranch!

For this next sandwich…you might want to sit down for this. First of all, Pat makes the entire “roll” into garlic bread, then stuffs it with shaved chicken, mushrooms (optional), and slathered in alfredo sauce. What an incredible concept!

And last but not least…the Urban Cowboy. This was Morgan’s favorite, if that tells you anything. Shaved ribeye steak, fried onion ring tanglers, sharp cheddar and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce. Need we say more?

These delicious varieties are available now at the We Are Inn. If cheesesteaks aren’t your thing, the menu goes on and on and on, so you’re likely to find something you love. Pat’s food is flavorful, and filling — so bring your appetite!

The We Are Inn is located at 1535 Port Matilda Highway (Route 322) in Philipsburg. You can click here to learn more about the establishment or give them a call at (814) 343-6028.