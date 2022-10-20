DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — We are entering spooky season, and Shannon and Kyle Yarnish of Western Edge Seafood love celebrating Halloween.

The couple stops by the Studio 814 set to share some delicious sides, breaded shrimp, and a delicious recipe for pumpkin alfredo sauce. Don’t worry, if you can’t imagine the thought of combining seafood and pumpkin…it’s not what you think. “At first I was expecting it to taste like pumpkin pie, but you really only get a hint of the pumpkin, and the sauce is creamy and savory,” says co-host Morgan Koziar.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located in Duncansville in the Hollidaysburg plaza, close to Wendy’s and Ollie’s. The store has a variety of seafood items including crab cakes, crab legs, and an array of fish. They also have some sides like hush puppies, onion rings, and lobster mac ‘n cheese.

With party season around the corner, there are plenty of easy, grab and go items that are easy to put together for an impressive spread.

Every month, Kyle and Shannon host a seafood social, where the public is invited to come out to sample a variety of products in store. This month, for the month of October, they’re hosting a Spooktacular Seafood Social on Saturday October 22nd from noon until 5pm. There will be trick-or-treat bags, hot chocolate, and seafood samples. Customers who come in costume will receive 10% off their entire order.

For more information on Western Edge Seafood Outlet, visit their website here or give them a call at (814) 317-5302 the shop is open seven days a week from 10am until 6pm.