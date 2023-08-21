Sponsored Content by the Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Akron Rubber Ducks from August 22 through August 26, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Head out to a game this week for some baseball, ballpark eats, and of course, to get a photo with Loco!

