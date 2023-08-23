Sponsored by Angel Walk Winery

ALLPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’re finishing out the rest of our tour along the PA Wine Trail at Angel Walk Winery in Allport. This Clearfield County gem sits on a gorgeous piece of property for indoor and outdoor relaxation. Owners Wanda and Vince Ryen walked our Morgan Koziar through the process of how their winery came to be.

Vince has been making wine with his dad since he was around 19. “His wine wasn’t very good, but I learned over time and perfected it,” says Ryen. The winery makes around 27 varieties of wines. Ryen says he uses fruits, and juices, and never any flavorings or extracts to give his wine flavor.

Their wines have clever names that give mention and nods to the local area.

On weekends the winery has events, spaces for parties, lounge areas, and other spots to enjoy a glass of wine.

To learn more about Angel Walk Winery click here. You can also give them a call at (814) 281-4056 or visit their winery at 56 Angel Walk Ln in Allport.