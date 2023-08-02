Sponsored by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’re back at the We Are Inn this week, getting Pat Romano for his big night at the State College Spikes game. Pat will be throwing out the first pitch at the game as they honor professionals who have gone above and beyond in the hospitality industry. The game is set for Thursday August 3rd at 6:35pm.

People that come to the We Are Inn can eat, stay and play on the property. The space is located right along a trail for side-by-sides and 4-wheelers to come and enjoy. There are rooms available in the motel portion of the Inn, a restaurant, and deli & ice cream shop featuring Philly style ‘Water Ice’ and Berkey Creamery.

