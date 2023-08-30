Sponsored Content by Webber Advisors

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar play a game of True or False with the folks from Webber Advisors in Duncansville, Blair County. They join Nick Sefchok, co-owner and managing partner, and Amanda Johnston, director of retirement plan administration on the 814 set to learn a lot and have fun while doing it!

Webber Advisors can help you with employee benefits, business insurance, personal insurance, retirement plan services, wealth management, and more. They are your “trusted advisors, focused on creating unique solutions and superior employee benefit outcomes while improving the health and well-being of plan participants.”

ABOUT WEBBER ADVISORS:

Webber Advisors is a full-service employee benefits consulting firm, but we are not just here to help you pick an insurance plan. Webber Advisors believes in innovation that makes your job easier and provides the solutions you need. We have narrowed this into three fundamental principles: we believe every employer should have a population health strategy, be compliant and offer a superior employee experience.

“For nearly 50 years, we have maintained a robust client base, representing a diverse group of dynamic professions. We have served a broad array of banking institutions, healthcare and senior services providers, nonprofit organizations, associations, schools, manufacturers, and professional services organizations. We pride ourselves in being your strategic advisor, becoming knowledgeable in your core business so that we can align you with the best possible solutions.”

