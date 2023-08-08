Sponsored Content by Gieg and Jancula, LLC

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With more than 80 years in practice in Altoona, Gieg and Jancula, LLC law firm offers the services of lawyers with a depth of experience.

Their firm handles a variety of legal practice areas, including personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, Social Security Disability, estate planning, and more. Click here to learn more about the law specialties that Gieg and Jacula practice.

This week, attorney Mike Gieg tackles the question, “I hired a contractor to do work at my house. I paid him a large amount and he never showed up to do the work. I’ve tried calling him a number of times and he won’t return my calls. What are my legal options?”