DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends at Western Edge Seafood Outlet stopped by to share some of their big news and in-store deals that you can take advantage of now throughout the weekend.

Shannon, Kyle, and their daughter Hattie shared some tips to create a spooky seafood creation.

They shared some of their spooky ideas like shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce syringes, crab cake spiders and Hattie’s fave, lobster mac n’ cheese. These are all festive ideas and ways to elevate your next party and impress your guests!

And now for the big announcement, Western Edge Seafood Outlet will soon be opening a hot n’ ready food bar. It’ll will be modeled after a cafe, and allow customers to pick up some delicious food specials that are warm and ready to eat!

For more details on Western Edge Seafood Outlet, check out their Facebook page and their website by clicking here. You can also visit them in store at their location in Duncansville (114 Hollidaysburg Plaza) or give them a call at (814) 317-5302 with questions.