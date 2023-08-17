Sponsored by the Williamsburg Community Farm Show

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Williamsburg Farm Show is back this year, better than ever! It’s known as the ‘Largest Fair in Blair County’ and it’s running from August 20-26. The secretary for the board of the farm show, Angelique Walason stopped by to talk about what guests can expect for this year’s fair including…rides!

Another big event for the fair is Micro Wrestling night on Monday, August 21st. You can learn more about grabbing tickets by clicking here.

There are a series of events for each night of the week. Click here to learn more about nightly entertainment throughout the week.

The Williamsburg Farm Show is at 1019 Recreation Drive in Williamsburg. You can call 814-832-9443​ or click here to learn more details.