Sponsored by Central PA Blinds & Designs

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know our friend Cole Young, a sales associate of Central PA Blinds & Designs happens to be Waldo? It’s true, and he stopped by to share the news about a special contest that you might want to hear about.

Central PA Blinds & Designs offers quality custom window treatments for homes and businesses. We can help you transform your house into a home or create a more professional environment for your workplace with our wide range of blinds, shutter, shades, and awnings. We offer window treatment services throughout Central PA. Our experienced design professionals will come to your home or business to help you select window coverings that meet your needs for privacy, light control, energy efficiency, and child or pet safety. We will also help you choose colors, textures, and finishes that compliment your interior décor beautifully.

They are running a competition called the “Ugliest Window” contest. That’s right, if you think you have an ugly window listen up! All you have to do is head over to their Facebook page by clicking here, and click on their ‘pinned post’ you will see the advertisement for the contest there. All you have to do is add your ‘ugly’ window photo in the comments, and then have family and friends support you for having the ugliest window. The window with the most votes will win. The winner will be announced on December 1, 2023. And of course they will win a window makeover complete with all of the bells and whistles of their choosing. The contest starts on 11/01/23 and ends on 1130/23. Click here to learn more about Central PA Blinds & Designs.