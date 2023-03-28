Sponsored Content by We Are Inn

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Experience the very best Happy Valley has to offer at the one-of-a-kind We Are Inn and Lobby Grille.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stop by the We Are Inn to join owner, Pat Romano Jr., in the We Are Inn Kitchen to see how he makes his “Chef Pat’s Way” cheesesteak and other delicious menu items.

The family atmosphere makes We Are Inn such a special place to dine and stay! Rebecca and Morgan join Pat at the dinner table and indulge in fresh bruschetta, mussels, pizza steak, fresh fries, and of course, the “Chef Pat’s Way” cheesesteak. Make sure to save room for dessert!

Your adventure starts here! The We Are Inn is located in pleasant Philipsburg, PA, just 25 minutes from Beaver Stadium in State College, Centre County.

The Lobby Grille specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, made from family recipes passed down over generations, and Philly specialties like cheese steaks and tomato pie. They also serve Happy Valley favorites, including grilled stickies and Penn State Creamery ice cream.

Filled with fun memorabilia, signed football jerseys, and more, you can enjoy delicious bar food watching the game, or a special dinner date night out with your partner sharing a glass of wine and their best-selling mussels. There is something for every palate at the We Are Inn.

