ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Western Edge Seafood Outlet and Park Home — The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Sweepstakes is kicking off for the summer. Our friends Shannon and Kyle Yarnish who own Western Edge Seafood Outlet in Duncansville were kind enough to whip up a summertime seafood boil at Park Home.

“The seafood boil is a great way to feed a lot of people, and it’s a lot of fun too,” owner Shannon Yarnish said. The boil boxes can be customized to cater a small or large group of people, and you also can decide which items you would like to include. You have the option of adding shrimp, sausage, potatoes, corn, lobster, clams, mussels, crawfish, scallops and snow crab legs! “If you can boil water, you can create a seafood boil,” Yarnish said. Of course, you need some butter and old bay to add in, too!

Both businesses have partnered together to give out gift cards to viewers, and the grand prize winner will receive a beautiful four-piece outdoor patio furniture set made by Ashley Furniture. The contest is going on throughout the summer for six weeks, so enter for your chance to win by clicking here.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet has a variety of boxes for boils or grilling to help kick-start your summer. Father’s Day is coming up, so there are boxes that include steaks, lobster tails and shrimp!

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is also celebrating its one year anniversary of being open in Duncansville. The outlet is known for hosting “seafood socials” in its store once a month. Its next social will be on Saturday, June 10, at its Hollidaysburg Plaza location. The public is invited to browse the store, try out some items, sample food, take recipe cards and get great deals on a variety of seafood items. The outlet carries a variety of items like fish, shrimp, lobster, crab legs and crab cakes, as well as sides like lobster mac and cheese, crab dip, onion rings, fried shrimp, empanadas and more!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Be sure to tune in to WTAJ’s Studio 814 every Wednesday throughout the summer to see Western Edge Seafood Outlet live on location at Park Home whipping up some delicious specials that will be included in our giveaway.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet is located at 114 Hollidaysburg Plaza in Duncansville. You can give the store a call at 814-317-5302.