HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for some wonderful music in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the music director of the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus, Sandy Harteis, Rebecca Culp from 3 Four One, and Lew Ann Knause from the Grace Notes Bell Choir. The Hollidaysburg Community Chorus Spring Concert is Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7 PM and Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 2 PM. The theme is “Springtime Harmony!”