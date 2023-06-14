STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – John Harlow, the Chief of Stakeholder Relations at James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center stopped by the Studio 814 to discuss an upcoming enrollment fair.

When and Where?

The enrollment fair is set for Thursday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at the Outpatient Clinic at 2581 Clyde Avenue in State College and a team of providers will be there to inform those who have raised their right hand and swore to protect and defend the constitution with the services that they offer.

What can Veterans expect?

Normally veterans have to come to Altoona to enroll in VA health care, but by us doing these events we are bringing that process to them in their communities. When they come to the enrollment fair, Veterans can fill out the enrollment application and get questions answered right on the spot.

Veteran Service officers, Women’s health, Connected care and Suicide Prevention will all be on site for veterans to talk to. There you’ll have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about extra benefits.

The State College CBOC is a place where veterans can receive a variety of care and veterans will get a good idea of the location they will be receiving their care at. Services such as primary care and audiology are just two of the services that veterans be receiving at the State College clinic.

What do Veterans need to bring and what if they can’t make it to the enrollment fair?

Veterans will need to bring their DD214 as well as any insurance information they have to the fair. There will also be enrollment fairs at our other facilities and in Altoona throughout the summer. Veterans can keep up to date by following the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Facebook page.

You can also stop in at the Altoona facility from Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Other details about the event

Veterans may think that they shouldn’t enroll in the VA and leave it to those who need, but this isn’t the case. By enrolling you’re actually helping your fellow veterans.