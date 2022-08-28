STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) Singing on Stage Studio is a musical theater organization that offers classes for kids ages five to 18 in the State College area. Owners, Leah Mueller and Jared Yarnall-Schane stopped by to talk about the importance of musical theater, and what singing and dancing can offer for children. Kids can learn skills like self awareness, confidence, and story telling when they have opportunities to perform on stage.

The couple took over the business this year and hope to bring new faces into the program. They say Happy Valley is the perfect place to have a studio like this for kids.

Leah and Jared say that if you notice that your child likes to sing and dance, around the house, a class at Singing On Stage might be a great option for them.

All courses taught at the studios are led by professional instructors that are experienced in the professions of vocal training, dancing, and performance.

Singing on Stage is about to start accepting new students into their program starting on September 5th. For more details on programs click here to learn more.

Singing On Stage is located at 1108 S Pugh Street in State College.