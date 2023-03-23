STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Kara Kyle graduated Penn State in 2004 with a BFA in ceramics, she dreamed of working as an artist, and selling her creations. But many artists understand the realities and struggles of what it takes to turn passion into profitability. Kara decided to go back to school to earn her Master’s degree in Speech Pathology. Kara has been working in the field for years, and has now been able to make her passion of pottery and working with ceramics, another full-time job. “It’s therapeutic,” says Kyle explaining that she got into ceramics because of what it did for her mental health.

Now, Kara lives in State College with her husband. She has her own kiln in her carport and does the majority of her work out of her home. Kara says her favorite form of ceramic work is hand building. Noting that throwing on a pottery wheel wasn’t exactly her strong suit.

You can learn more about Kara and her creations by clicking here. You can also follow along on her Instagram page @Karakyleceramics.