WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner takes us inside Belly Busters Food Truck to see (and taste!) some of the delicious burgers, fried pickles, quesadillas, and more that they are whipping up. She chats with owners, Walt Weaver and Josh Bradley, about how they want to take their business to the next level!

ABOUT BELLY BUSTERS FOOD TRUCK:

Belly Busters Food Truck and Catering started with Josh and Walt, who have been cooking their entire lives and wanted to start their own business. Back in 2019, they both lost their jobs and God placed it on their hearts to move forward with their passion for business.

They started under a tent with “two grills and some skills” and have been sizzling ever since!

Head out this Saturday, June 3, 2023 for the Gallitzin Fire Company 1st Annual Classic Car Show. Belly Busters Foodtruck and Catering will be on-site from 8am to 4pm serving up the biggest and best portions in the 814! Be sure to follow Belly Busters Foodtruck and Catering on Facebook to see where the truck will be parked next!