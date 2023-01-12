HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is proud to host the largest indoor agricultural exposition under one roof in the nation, the PA Farm Show.

The PA Farm Show “showcases the quality and breadth of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and the people who make it thrive. The show offers visitors a tiny slice of the industry that employs nearly half a million people and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.”

This year’s theme is “Rooted in Progress” and honors Pennsylvania’s roots and vision for the future. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar chats with Alicia McDonald and Tanner McDonald-Walason from the Green Slopes Farm based out of Imler, Bedford County.

Folk’s Butterfly Farm specializes in educating the public about the importance of butterflies, their habitat, and conservation. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar introduces us to David Folk who has a passion for educating folks about butterflies! The Folk’s Butterfly Farm is “an educational experience designed to broaden visitors’ horizons while they experience the wonder of the butterflies.” They are based out of Nescopeck, Pa.

Folk’s Butterfly Farm is open to the public by appointment only. They offer tours, field trips, presentations, traveling exhibits, butterfly releases, and much more.

There is so much to see and do at the 2023 PA Farm Show, happening now until January 14, 2023.