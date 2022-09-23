TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is being honored at a memorial 5k race to raise awareness for suicide and raise funds for scholarships.

The Adam Zook Memorial Race was started three years ago by Adam’s brother, Hayden Zook. Adam took his own life in 2019, the summer before his senior year at Slippery Rock University.

The Adam Zook Memorial Race will take place on Saturday September 24th at Reservoir Park in Tyrone. If you’re still interested in running late registration is $30 per adult & $20 per student.

New this year, is the lollipop run! The run is available for kiddos 10 and under.