ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer is here and that means longer, busier days. Maybe you are on the go or hosting at your house. Either way, everyone needs to stay fueled. Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner some quick and creative snack ideas that kids and adults of all ages will enjoy.

Summer is packed with lots of parties and get-togethers, so take advantage of the in-season produce to make sure you’re getting something nutritious!

Try this Fruit Salsa with Cinnamon Chips featured in the upcoming July/August HealthyBites magazine. Love a good smoothie? Blend up this Lemon, Berry & Mint Smoothie for a refreshing summer treat.

Look at this adorable twist on a classic treat! Watermelon Crispy Rice Treats are perfect for parties!

Find these recipes and more summer favorites in HealthyBites magazine in-store or online.