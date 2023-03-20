TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Children’s business Fair is the largest entrepreneur event for kids in North America. Kids will develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for business in this one-day marketplace. The event is held at the Tyrone Armory from 10am to 1pm.

This event welcome all kiddos ages 6-14 to apply. It’s open to ALL children in the community and surrounding area. There are up to 100 booths available.

“They learn so many different life skills just in that one day, but we’ve been working with our learners, teaching them all about entrepreneurship. We had a 6-week session on ‘what’s a true entrepreneur look like?’ where we really took a deep dive into entrepreneurship. In that time frame, they really evaluated what they love to do, how do they want to spend their time and invest in that they hopefully want to become their product or their business,” says Tracy Verilla, Founder/Guide of Kings Academy.

All entries will be automatically entered in the business competition, and booths will be judged on a variety of criteria. The winner in each category and age wins a $50 prize.

We had three kiddos from Kings Academy demonstrate what they plan to create and sell at the fair.

Joey Myers makes rustic, wooden candle holders for table displays and décor. He learned how to make these after watching his Pap create them for his parents wedding. He has several heights, and they can easily be layered together for a more complete look.

Talia Craig will be making Italian Sodas. She will serving three different flavors, raspberry, peach, and orange. “It’s actually very simple, it’s just club soda and flavored syrup,” says Craig.

Aralyn DeLay makes special hand-made, decorated by hand, bookmarks and book eaters. She learned how to make them for a sewing class and thought they would be the perfect item to sell at the fair.

“We were able to bring in some different entrepreneurs, so they were able to talk to them and ask them questions, and they learned that this isn’t all just rainbows and butterflies — being an entrepreneur is really hard work. And they learned about what it means to persevere,” says Tracy Verilla, Founder/Guide of Kings Academy.

