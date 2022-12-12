ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for sustainable, practical gifts for someone special this holiday season, Emily McCarty is here to help us out with some gift ideas.

Emily is the owner of Wildfire, a sustainable focused boutique and refillery in Altoona. Emily’s focus is on products that last, and when it is time to part ways with them, they won’t be filling up a landfill.

Emily says she started the store because she saw a need for a more eco-friendly practice in the area. Emily felt inspired by some posts on social media about going plastic free.

Wildfire is located at 1302 11th Avenue in Altoona. You can visit their website by clicking here.