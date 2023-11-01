ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sweat for Vets challenge series is back again this year on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The races will take place at the Brush Mountain Sportsmen’s Club in Pinecroft. For details on how to register for the race, click here.

Sweat for Vets has four different categories of races to enter. They have a 5K run, a 5K walk, a 10K challenge, and a warrior run for kiddos ages 5-12.

Online registration closes on Thursday, Nov. 2nd, but racers can always register in person on the day of the race (cash only) .

The Sweat For Vets Foundation was created in 2018 in an effort to support local Veterans and their families in receiving educational support while attending colleges, universities or trade schools.

Sweat For Vets was an initiative started in 2014 when a couple Army officers who had served together in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom VII returned home and decided to start a fundraiser with the objective of raising money for local Veterans.

Chairwoman, Jayme Rhodes stops by to share details on the race, and why the day is so important for the community.

“There are a lot of organization that give back to veterans on a national level, but there weren’t many that were doing it locally,” says Rhodes.

The race brings in veterans, military personnel, and community members from everywhere to give back to the largest Veterans Day fundraiser in central Pennsylvania. So far, the organization has raised more than $130,000 for local Veterans.