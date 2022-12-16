ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins Alyssa Foor from Sweet AF Lollipops in the 814 Kitchen to hear all about her healthy alternatives to traditional lollipops!

Fresh AF specializes in custom sweet treats made from a beet sugar alternative. This means no cavities! These lollipops are half the calories of corn syrup pops.

Foor says Sweet AF is ready to create custom-order lollipops for your next occasion. This includes weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, and more.

Watermelon, Cotton Candy, Sparkling Wine, and more flavors — these treats are great for both young and old.

If you’d like to place an order, call or text Alyssa at 814-937-6622. Check out Sweet AF on Instagram and Facebook!