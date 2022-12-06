81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to Sookie! She is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat with beautiful black fur. Sookie loves cuddles and scratches behind her ears. She gets along well with other cats. She has not been tested with dogs, but the Central Pa Humane Society can always arrange a meet-and-greet to see if Sookie and your fur-baby get along!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shelby all about Sookie and hears about some of the upcoming events that benefit the Central Pa Humane Society.

The shelter is hosting its annual Chili Fest & Wings on January 21, 2023, at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona, Blair County. They are currently in the planning stages and will release more details once they are ironed out. There will be live entertainment including Shallow 9 and DJ Kerr. They will have their annual basket raffle, 50/50 tickets, T-shirts, and other merchandise for sale.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet? If you can open your heart and your home to one of the many animals at the Central Pa Humane Society, please complete and send in your foster application:

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.