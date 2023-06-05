HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Tabitha Clowson, owner of Tabby Cakes Bakes in the 814 Kitchen to see how she makes some of her sweet treats!

From brownie bars to custom cakes, homemade poptarts, and more — there is something for every sweet tooth at Tabby Cakes Bakes. Tabby shows us how to make candied grapes!

Candied Grapes Recipe:

o Materials

o toothpicks

o candy thermometer

o silicone mat

o Ingredients

o 20-25 grapes washed and completely dried

o 2 cups white sugar

o 1/2 cup water

o 1/4 cup light corn syrup

o white gel food coloring

o other gel colors of your choice (I used neon pink and sky blue)

o 2 teaspoons flavored oil of your choice

o Crushed candy for decorating

o Instructions

o Wash your grapes thoroughly by using water with a splash of white vinegar for about 5 minutes. Rinse them well and dry completely! Key is to dry them totally.

o Insert a toothpick into each grape and set them aside.

o In a sauce pan, combine the sugar, water, and corn syrup and stir to combine.

o Set the pot over medium to medium/high heat and insert the candy thermometer. The thermometer should not touch the bottom of the pan. Cook (DON’T STIR) until the thermometer reaches 300°.

o As soon as the mixture reaches 300°, remove the pot from the heat. Stir in a few drops of the white coloring, gel color, and your flavoring.

o Dip each skewered grape into the mix and coat completely.

o Place the coated grapes on a silicon mat to dry for about 30 minutes.

o Once dry, place in fridge or freezer for storage.

o Grapes will only last 2-3 days (depending on the fridge or freezer) so eat quickly!



ABOUT TABBY CAKES:

“Hi there! My name is Tabby. Welcome to Tabby Cakes Bakes!

This all started with a dream and a passion – for icing and sprinkles! I remember as a little girl baking with my Gram and learning to appreciate baking as an art. My favorite part was putting extra icing and sprinkles on everything.

I decided to pursue this hobby and volunteer my time making birthday cakes, holiday desserts, and picnic treats. This allowed me to learn and grow as a baker, and as I got better my style blossomed into sprinkles, glitter, and gold!

When it comes to baking, the joy it brings someone sets me on fire. The world can be so grey; so, it’s nice to add a little sparkle back into it. Life can still be sweet, even among the difficulty.

Thank you for checking out my lifelong passion. Your support is what drives me.”

Follow Tabby Cakes on Facebook!