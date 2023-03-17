Sponsored Content by The Tailored Closet of Central PA

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tailored Closet of Central PA are your local home organization experts. They take the time to understand your family’s needs, style preferences, and more to create an organizational solution that is completely customized for you.

Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Owner, Dale Wheeland, and Office Manager Dawn Caroll to hear how they can help you achieve your dream space.

From closets to mudrooms, laundry spaces, and more — The Tailored Closet of Central PA is ready to help you make those changes in your house to help you feel more organized and happy.

“Transforming spaces is what we do! Your home will work for you and bring you the peace of mind that a well-organized life provides. That’s what happens when you have chosen to work with the best in-home organization.” — The Tailored Closet of Central PA

Reach out today for your free consultation with The Tailored Closet of Central PA or call 814-298-4008 or 814-682-3638.

The Tailored Closet of Central PA is also giving back right here in the 814. They are teaming up with Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund. For every $4000 spent on a home project with Tailored Closet — $50 will go to the Bob Perks Fund Cancer Assistance Fund.

About the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund:

The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund helps ease the financial burden of individuals and families in our community who are battling cancer by providing funding for basic necessities so their focus is on treatment and recovery.

​Since their inception in 2006, the Bob Perks Fund Cancer Assistance Fund has raised and allocated over 2.4 million dollars to local cancer patients facing financial hardship in Blair, Centre, Clearfield, and Huntingdon Counties.