ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every year, new wedding trends come and go. For those working in the entertainment business, they have to keep up with what couples are looking for to take their big day to the next level.

Laine Roland, owner of Awe•Struck Entertainment stopped by to show us some of the latest offerings that her entertainment business offers. Awe•Struck Entertainment specializes in event planning, DJ services, and officiating. The business covers all of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

“The goal is to make memories with your friends and your family and walk away with everybody saying – remember they had that at their wedding? I want that,” says Roland.

“A lot of times people think they just need to hire vendors and they’ll put it all together, but you really need to think about your guests from the parking, to them leaving, making sure the flow is correct from them coming into the ceremony, reception, cocktail hour. And making sure all of the vendors communicate. It’s a big deal. As a DJ, I still like to communicate to the photographer. You really are taking all of this chaos and you’re putting it into order,” says Roland.

Laine brought some different displays that the company uses for the big day like their DJ façade. It’s basically a fancy panel that hides all of their wires and plug-ins. It’s back lit, and can be set to music, so it’s the perfect touch for those out there hitting the dancefloor. It makes the set up have more of an aesthetic.

The other popular addition that is still a very new concept for the wedding world — Co2 guns. It has LED lights and shoots cold foam. “You’ll actually spray it over top of your guests,” says Roland.

You can learn more about Awe•Struck Entertainment and the services they provide by clicking here. Give them a call at 814-932-9323 or you can also find out more information by going to their Facebook page, Instagram or TikTok at @AWESTRUCKENTERTAINS.

Saturday March 18th is the Downtown Altoona Bridal Showcase from 11:00am-5:00pm. The Showcase will feature vendors that will share their knowledge to help you plan your perfect wedding experience. The event will be held at The Columns Downtown and The Discovery Center Downtown. Register for the event by clicking here.