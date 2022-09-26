MILL CREEK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Taste & See Bakery based out of Mill Creek, Huntingdon County offers custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, and desserts for any event. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Lauren Itinger about her delicious sweets perfect for birthday parties, weddings, bachelor/bachelorette parties, baby showers, and more!

Itinger has been baking since she was a little girl, learning from her mother and grandmother. When she was just 16 years old, she would make cupcakes and sell them at school for $2 apiece. Additionally, she ran Taste & See Bakery while earning my associates degree in Business Administration at Penn State.

“We strive to make the most delicious and unique treats that make you keep coming back for more,” says Itinger. The name “Taste & See Bakery” comes from the Bible verse, “Taste and see that the Lord is good” – Psalm 34:8. Itinger says “Jesus and my faith have always been an important part of my life and I wanted to continue that into this big part of my life as well.”

Itinger shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner how she makes her apple pie cupcakes!

Lauren Itinger from Taste & See Bakery created this custom wedding cake.

Custom cookies for a baby shower.