ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Power Pony has created the world’s only powered ridable unicorn. The company was kind enough to send us our very own sample to test it out on air.

This rideable unicorn was invented by a now-12-year-old named Mia Monzidelis who imagined this fun product when she was 5 years old. The ponies come in four varieties, Champ, Crystal, Princess, and Star. They all make up the impressive team of ponies and unicorns that are a part of the Power Pony lineup. One of the cool features of the pony is that LED lights are featured on the wheels.

To learn more about the Power Pony, click here.