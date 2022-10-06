BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The A’Cappella Kinda Guys is made up of Jim Vanvleet, Chuck O’Donnell, Jeff Welch, and Dennis Tice. The group was formed in California back in 1987 while the members were in the Air Force. “We formed a group just for a talent show,” says Tice. “We won the talent show, went on eventually to the SAC, the Strategic Air Command, and won that and we won the Air Force talent show…we thought it was hilarious,” laughed Tice.

They have known each other for over 35 years and only see each other about once a year for just four or five days at a time. During that time, they perform and write original songs about people in Bedford County and the surrounding areas. They sing covers and originals, harmonizing like old friends and bringing smiles to all who hear them.

The A’Cappella Kinda Guys wrote a song in honor of comedian and balloon artist Dennie Huber. He passed in 2016 but was known across Central Pennsylvania for being a staple at festivals and community events.

The A’Cappella Kinda Guys perform an original song called “The Dennie Huber Show.”

The A’Cappella Kinda Guys perform “Richard.”

Their original songs are clever, catchy, and entertaining. You will be tapping your feet and grinning big when you watch The A’Cappella Kinda Guys.

Check out The A’Cappella Kinda Guys at 10 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival in Bedford County. The festival is celebrating its 58th year.