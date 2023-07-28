ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The African American Heritage Festival is back this year on the weekend of July 29-30. Coordinator Paige Lightner says this event was something that her father William Lightner started years ago, and her memories of going to the festival is what inspired her to bring it back.

This year the event will have food trucks, vendors, guest speakers, entertainment and more. The festival will be downtown Altoona in Heritage Plaza from noon to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and the organization has created a Kids Corner, so kids will be entertained as well. The committee wanted to work with people both in the area and out of the area as a way to incorporate more culture and influence from other places. For example there will be some soul food and Caribbean food, a drum ensemble and black magic circus which is a fire performing tribe.

For more information on the festival click here. This year there will be free water stations so that everyone can stay hydrated throughout the day. There is also a need for volunteers, so if you feel compelled to help in any way, click here for more information.