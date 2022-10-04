ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Charities is looking to give back to area youth programs through a charity program. The baseball team is supporting programs that promote exercise, health, activity and education for kids in the community.

These charitable funds will allow the team to continue to make an impact in the area through youth organizations, which is part of the Curve’s mission to give back.

If you know of a non-profit organization that would be interested in applying for a grant through the Altoona Curve Charities, contact Annie Choiniere by phone at (814) 283-3126 or email at achoiniere@altoonacurve.com.