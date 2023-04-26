ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Steve and Apryl Caldwell of ‘The Caldwell’s’ stopped by to share a performance of Yellow Submarine by the Beatles on Studio 814. The couple travels the country playing gospel songs and the oldies at events, nursing homes, and other venues.

On Sunday April 30, 2023 from 4pm to 7pm, The Caldwell’s will be playing at ‘Betty’s Cancer Survival Benefit Concert’ at the Juniata Civic Center on 206 W. 12th St. in Altoona.

The Caldwell’s are known for playing 60s and 70s music a their shows, so you’re sure to hear some classics that you will love.

Tickets for the event are $10 and are sold at Music Emporium (Walmart Plaza) as well as the Copyrite (Union Avenue).

To learn more about The Caldwell’s, call Steve at (814) 932-8393.