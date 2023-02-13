ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Community Theater is presenting performances of the show, “Our Town” at the historic Mishler Theater.

Director Dan Evers stopped by the show to explain more about what the show is about. He brought along cast members, Kristin Franco and Anne Way who talk about the roles they play in the show. “It’s kind of a tribute to American life and being present in the moment,” says Director Dan Evers.

“We’re so focused on getting ahead, that we’re not really focused with being with each other. That’s the big message of this show,” says Kristin Franco who plays the role of the stage manager. “It’s a unique way to tell a story. I direct the show and set the scenes.”

The cast explained that the play makes you think on a deeper level. “These are the moments that when you look back on your life are what’s the most important,” says Evers.

Grab your ticket online by clicking here AltoonaCommunityTheatre.com/shows. You can also give the office a call at (814) 943-4357 or purchase the tickets in person at the box office which is open Monday through Friday from 10AM-4PM.