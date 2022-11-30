The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner joins owner Kelly Smith, co-owner Maddie Petersen, and barista Emma Long in the 814 Kitchen to taste some of the yummy eats and treats from this mobile food truck.

Made of soda “spiked” with cream, flavored syrups, and/or fruit juices, “dirty soda” has been described as an “alcohol-free mocktail” originating in the U.S. Mountain West. The Dirty Soda Shack caters birthday parties, company events, fundraisers, weddings, showers, holiday events, and more. They bring the party to you!

There really is something for everyone at The Dirty Soda Shack. They offer diet soda and sugar-free syrup options, as well as caffeine-free options for the kiddos.

The Dirty Soda Shack also has great eats! There is a rotating menu of savory treats like their Birria Street Tacos with Street Corn and homemade chili. Add a gourmet hot chocolate and you’re good to go!

If you’d like to check out The Dirty Soda Shack, head out to any of these days and locations:

Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Hollidaysburg Area Senior High at 5 pm

Friday, December 2, 2022 – Your Jewelry Box 10 am-5 pm

Saturday, December 3, 2022 – High Roller’s Bowling Center Holiday Market & Craft Show from 10 am-3 pm

Sunday, December 4, 2022 – Holy Trinity Catholic School Shop, Soup & Sip with St. Nick from 11 am -5 pm

Emma Long, Kelly Smith, and Maddie Peterson smile in the 814 Kitchen