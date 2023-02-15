ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Glass Slipper Project collects new and almost-new formal dresses and accessories and provides them, free of charge, to high school juniors and seniors in the 814. This is open to all students in Blair County.

Presented by Reliance Bank, The United Way of Blair County and Logan Valley Mall are making prom season more affordable for families in the 814. Each year, they invite the community to donate new or gently-worn formal wear.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the Director of Development at the United Way of Blair County, Betsy Kelly-Dreibelbis, April Reilly, Director of Marketing and Public Relations with Reliance Bank, and Rona Bohner, a volunteer with The Glass Slipper Project.

“We want all high school students to make memories that last a lifetime,” said Kelly-Dreibelbis.

“The Glass Slipper Project began in 2011 as a way to help families stretch their budgets and to ensure that every student could enjoy their prom experience regardless of their financial circumstances. The expense of purchasing a prom gown can add additional stress to family budgets already stretched thin.”

All Blair County students are invited to visit our boutique and to “shop” for a free gown, jewelry, and/or accessories to make their prom an event they will always remember. The new and gently worn gowns are distributed at no cost on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Volunteers are on-hand during the boutique days to serve as personal shoppers and to help the students make a perfect selection.

Rona Bohner leads The Glass Slipper Project and spends many hours putting everything together. Make sure to say hi to Rona when you are shopping for your free gown and accessories!

A huge thank you to models Riley Brennan, Emily Burwell, and Claire Cammarata!

Have a gown you would like to donate?

Gown Collection

They are collecting new and gently-worn Prom Dresses, Formal Shoes, Purses, and Accessories.

(Gowns should be clean and formal, modern-style. There is a great need for Plus Size dresses!)

Donations may be dropped off at:

United Way of Blair County

208 Hollidaysburg Plaza

Duncansville, PA 16635