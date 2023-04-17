ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shrine Circus is back! Mike Kessling and Danial Ramsey stopped by to tell us about all of the fun that’s in store. The Jaffa Clowns are back along with many of your other favorite acts.

While the circus is a fun, family tradition, it also is all done to give back to a great cause. The funds raised goes back to helping provide care for kids who need hospital/medical treatment.

The Box Office is open from Monday through Friday from 9am to 7pm, and Saturday from 9am to noon. You can also reach the box office by calling 814-944-5351.

***Children 2 and under do not need a ticket if they are sitting on a parent’s lap.***

The show times for the circus:

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – 6:30 PM

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – 11:30 AM & 6:30 PM

Friday, April 21, 2023 – 11:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 22, 2023 – 1:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 23, 2023 – 1:00 PM

The Jaffa Shrine is located at 2200 Broad Ave in Altoona.