JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Learning Lamp invites YOU to be their guest at a community celebration marking the nonprofit organization’s 20 years of service to children and families in our region. The Be Our Guest event is Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a day of FREE family fun and entertainment at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns Street in Johnstown.

For two decades, The Learning Lamp has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of children, families, and communities through innovative, high-quality educational programs, services, and support. This milestone anniversary marks a significant achievement for the organization, which has positively impacted the lives of countless children and families.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with food, vendor, and activities for families. At 1 p.m., The Little Mermen, the ultimate Disney cover band, takes the stage. Audiences of all ages can relive their favorite Disney classics in a whole new way, as The Little Mermen bring their unique musical twist to the stage for a nostalgia-fueled day of fun!

In addition, families can enjoy the Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show from 3:30 to 5 p.m. This engaging and educational experience introduces children to a variety of adorable and exotic animals through interactive performances.

The celebration promises an array of family-friendly activities, including food trucks offering delectable treats, a bounce house for endless fun, arts and crafts to spark creativity, Imagination Playground to

encourage child-directed free play, giant LEGOs® for building adventures, and engaging games that will entertain both young and old. The Cambria County Library will also be offering a children’s story walk.