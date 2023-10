ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark your calendars! The Legendary Band of Billy Joel — The Lords of 52 Street are coming to the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. Studio 814’s raptor-riding Rebecca Petner chats with Shriners Daniel Ramsey and Mike Kessling about how you can score your tickets! The night of music and fun is November 17, 2023, at the Jaffa Shrine.