ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patrick Wise Memorial Foundation was founded in 2021 by Kaitlyn Tomlinson, Patrick’s daughter. Patrick passed at the age of 54 due to a heart attack. Ever since, Kaitlyn and her family have made it their mission to spread Pat’s legacy through scholarships, a 5K race, and an initiative they call “Merry Little Christmas.” Merry Little Christmas is a program where people can nominate families that are in need during the holidays. The program is especially designed for families that might not speak up and ask for help, so it’s like a blessing in disguise.

Nominations for the 2023 Christmas season will be accepted through December 1, 2023. Form submissions are confidential. Nominator may not be a part of the immediate family, household or benefit in any way personally. Self-nominations will not be accepted. All applications are carefully considered, but not every family will be chosen. Please be as descriptive as possible. Nominators must be available for questions and assistance. Nominated families must have children in the home under the age of 18 and must live in Blair County, PA.

To learn more about how to nominate a family, click here.