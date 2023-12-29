DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pickled Guy stops by the Studio 814 Kitchen to talk all about his newest creation — “Licensed To Dill!” Picking Kits. Ryan Lucas is from Duncansville and is a social media sensation for his pickle reviews! He makes videos dedicated strictly to pickles garnering millions of views and likes.

The Pickled Guy joins Studio 814 Host Rebecca Petner in the 814 Kitchen to show just how easy it is to make his pickling kits. They are so easy to make, even a kid can do it!

You can pick up The Pickled Guy’s pickling kit in Central PA at Leighty’s Farmers Market in Newry and the Beer Warehouse in Duncansville or click here.

ABOUT THE PICKLED GUY:

“What’s up everybody I’m The Pickled Guy!! My name is Ryan Lucas and I am 42 years old living in Duncansville, Pennsylvania. I have over 300k followers across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

I started reviewing pickled items back in Sept 2020 during the COVID pandemic as a joke with my oldest daughter to gain more of a following than she had. It was a very slow beginning to get a following while buying different items and doing several reviews per week.

​Things started to change when companies started to send me products for free to review. Since then, I have over 1,500 videos dedicated to only pickled foods. I also do a lot of videos with my youngest daughter Mia, aka The Pickled Girl. Together we continue to review pickled items almost daily and are always looking for the next best thing! If you want me to try your pickles, please send me an email or direct message.”