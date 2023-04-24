ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Creators Festival is back for their second year. The festival is a collaboration of vendors, food trucks, musicians, bands, and artists from the 814. This festival serves as a platform and a way for the area to enjoy the arts and talents that are available in the area. Director Tyler Masterson stopped by to tell us why this festival was created and what they hope it brings to the community.

Dominic Tornatore is the director of music for the festival which is one of the key components. He helps organize and facilitate what bands will be included in the line-up and when they will play. You can learn more about the Blair Creators Festival line-up by clicking here.

The Blair Creators Festival is set for Saturday April 29th in downtown Altoona at Heritage Plaza. There is a line-up of around 8 bands/musicians performing. You can click here to learn about the timing of each performance.

The Pines perform “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes on Studio 814

The Pines are an established band located in Central Pennsylvania. The band grew up playing music together in the school jazz and concert band. In 2019, three of their members (Logan Warner – guitar, Alex Snyder – bass/keys, and Ben Brumbaugh – drums), decided to get together and play covers. For three years they developed, practiced, and played shows instrumentally. After years of searching for the right vocalist, in 2022 we found their lead signer, Daman Mills.

The Pines plays songs from various genres across the various generations – from jazz, blues, rock and pop. The band strives for versatility and offers something for everyone to enjoy. Over the past few months, they’ve been writing and recording originals and look forward to bringing them to you!

We asked the band what their goal was for the next five years, and their answer was short and simple, “Madison Square Gardens,” says lead singer Daman Mills.

Now playing Madison Square Gardens is no small feat, but the band is driven to keep playing shows, recording albums, and touring.

The Pines plays shows at many local venues. Click here to learn more about where they’re headed next.

The Pines perform their original song by “Shoot to Kill” on Studio 814

You can learn more about The Pines by visiting their website here.