The Pines, a young, local, rock, pop, and funk band performed two cover songs on Studio 814.

The group got together in 2019 and consists of lead singer Daman Mills, lead guitarist Logan Warner, drummer Benjamin Brumbaugh, and Alex Snyder who plays bass and keyboard.

The Pines have playing at venues and events all throughout the region, so be sure to catch a show! You can learn more about The Pines by clicking here.