CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rocket Blasters is a Classic Top-40 Rock Band that plays danceable hits from the late 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s to Today. They also play some popular country music and slow songs. The band is fully equipped with sound and lights for any sized indoor or outdoor venue.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with The Rocket Blasters band members: Bernie Oravec (Drummer), Nash Turley (Guitar and Vocals), Stefanie Daratany (Lead Vocals), and Martin Sheridan (Bass).

The Rocket Blasters are perfect for social clubs, weddings, fairs, wineries, outdoor festivals, bars, class reunions, campgrounds, church picnics, fire company carnivals, arts festivals, special events, and more!

Catch The Rocket Blasters on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Bellefonte Cruise. They take the stage from 10 am – 1 pm.

The Rocket Blasters perform Elle King’s “Ex’s and Oh’s”

Be sure to follow The Rocket Blasters on Facebook!

The Rocket Blasters perform “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty

The Rocket Blasters perform “I’m the Only One” by Melissa Ethridge