ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet ‘Energy’ the 15U club soccer team that is based out of Central PA. This group of 17 girls have been playing together for many years, and they’ve found their sweet spot when it comes to the world of club soccer. The team went undefeated in the premier 1 of great lakes conference. One of the top conferences in the country. They are the first female State Cup Champion team from this Area. They are also the first team (boys or girls) to ever win one game at the US youth soccer regionals. Places 3rd in the whole Eastern region.

The girls decided to show us some of their game and ball handling skills.

